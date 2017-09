Nearly 10 months after a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Moraviantown, police say they’ve concluded their investigation.

On November 19, 2016, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Moravian on the Thames First Nation.

Moravian police, with the assistance of the OPP, investigated, and concluded the driver was not at fault and no charges will be laid.

