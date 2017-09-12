United Way sets $1.725M target

At the 2017 Annual Campaign Friday night, Campaign Chair Elizabeth Downey-Sunnen announced a goal of $1,725,000.

Donations to and through the annual United Way campaign are invested in programs that help people cope with the numerous challenges of daily life – those associated with poverty, addiction, mental illness and physical disabilities. In 2016, over 40,000 residents turned to a United Way funded program in search of hope – hope that their life situation could and would get better for themselves and for their families.

Those on hand to pledge their support at the Kick-Off Event included Union Gas, the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Service Canada, Lanoue Chevrolet, the Chatham-Kent Labour Council, the Christian Labour Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters, InTouch Connection, the University of Guelph – Ridgetown Campus, Community Living Chatham-Kent, MC Business Solutions, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Shirley Davies, C-K Coun. Brock McGregor and many of the agencies who administer United Way partner programs.

The United Way staff also pledged their contribution of over $15,000 in support of this year’s campaign.

“The community support displayed tonight is beautiful. We have received over $300,000 in pledges throughout the course of this evening. My team, along with other United Way volunteers and staff, will work tirelessly over the next three and a half months to achieve – and hopefully kick the heck out of – our goal,” said Elizabeth Downey-Sunnen in a release.

“Setting this year’s goal was an informative process for our team. In our hearts, we all wanted to ensure that each of our partner programs would be fully funded and available to anyone in Chatham-Kent who needed to use those services. In order to do that, we would need to raise close to $3 million. We really did our homework this year, consulted and collaborated with our community leaders and key stakeholders, and the goal we felt we could realistically achieve while ensuring no further cuts to currently funded programs and services would be 1,725,000,” added Elizabeth.

To donate, call 519-354-0430 or by visit www.uwock.ca to make a confidential, secure online donation.

To pledge your support or get involved in the 2017 Campaign please contact Tom Slager at (519) 354-0430 or at tom@uwock.ca.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« The wheel deal in Buxton Weed pulling a part of BIA’s regular efforts »