Man with axe arrested in Chatham

An axe wielding Chatham man was taken into custody by Chatham-Kent police yesterday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to an incident where the man was holding an axe up in the air and appeared as if he were ready to strike something. This occurred in the area of Princess Street and Colborne Street in Chatham.

As an officer arrived into the area, he saw the man walking on King Street. When the man saw police, he began shouting at officers while holding the axe in an aggressive manner. He eventually complied with the officer’s demands to put the axe down.

The 34-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service where he has been held for a bail hearing.

