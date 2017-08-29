New docs join CKHA

Four new doctors have come to Chatham-Kent recently, Dr. Thomas Burgess, Dr. Chameli Deb, Dr. Abu Ismail and Dr. Yung Lee.

Burgess has joined the Chatham Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) in the role of Palliative Care Specialist in the Department of Family Medicine.

He received his Bachelor of Medical Sciences from University College Cork in the Republic of Ireland and completed his post-graduate training in Family Medicine at Western University in Windsor.

Following his Family Medicine training, Dr. Burgess completed the Palliative Care Enhanced Skills Program at Western University.

Since December 2016, he has worked as part of the physician groups at both Chatham-Kent Hospice and The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, providing palliative care to patients through their end-of-life.

“Having worked with the team at Chatham-Kent’s Hospice, I’m very excited to have the opportunity to provide physician support to the excellent Palliative and Supportive Care team at CKHA. Effective symptom management, goals of care discussions, and development of care plans will all work to improve the quality of life for those patients with incurable, progressive illnesses,” Burgess said in a release.

Deb joins CKHA in the role of Anesthetist. She completed a Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from North Bengal Medical College in India and her Doctor of Medicine (Anesthesiology) from B.J. Medical College in India.

In 2010, she became a Fellow of the College of Anesthetists, Royal College of Surgeons Ireland.

From 2012-2016, Deb completed a fellowship in Pediatric Anesthesia at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa, a fellowship in Ambulatory Anesthesia at Toronto Western Hospital and an Advanced Clinical Fellowship with Obstetric Coverage at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto.

Previously, she held the role of Senior Registrar in Anesthesia at Ibn Sina Hospital, Ministry of Health, Kuwait. Dr. Deb has diverse experience in adult as well as pediatric anesthesia care, obstetric anesthesia, regional anesthesia, ambulatory anesthesia, pain management, critical care and transport medicine.

Ismail joins CKHA in the role of Pediatrician. He completed his medical studies from southern India in Hyderabad and went on to the Republic of Ireland and England to complete his pediatric training followed by specialty exams in pediatrics.

After practicing for several years in Ireland and England, he moved to Canada in 2014 and completed three years of neonatal fellowship from the University of Toronto (Sick Kids Hospital).

“When I visited Chatham, I got the opportunity to meet the pediatric team and the community. I was overwhelmed by the hospitality and the professionalism. Now I feel blessed to be a part of the amazing pediatric group in Chatham-Kent. I want to serve the children in the community to the best of my abilities. My family and I are looking forward to meeting my new colleagues in the hospital and people in the community,” Ismail said in a release.

Lee joins CKHA in the role of Anesthetist. He received his Doctor of Medicine and completed his Residency in Anesthesia at the Federal University of Sao Paulo in Brazil. Dr. Lee completed post-graduate training in Cardiac Anesthesia at Saint Paul’s Hospital, University of British Columbia in Vancouver and earned Fellowships in Obstetric Anesthesia and Clinical Anesthesia at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto.

Since 2009 he has held the role of Staff Anesthesiologist at Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, New Brunswick.

“I am glad to have had the opportunity to join CKHA. I was looking forward to returning to Ontario, to a tranquil small-medium size community with easy access to major cities, and Chatham fits it very well. The warmer weather throughout the year is certainly another positive point. I look forward to be able to provide care to local patients to the best of my ability and learn from my peers. I also look forward to enjoying the local community once I settle down,” Lee said in a media release.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« KFA seeking farm safety projects