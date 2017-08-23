VON butterfly release set for Sunday

For the 10th straight year, the VON will host a butterfly release celebration of life.

This year’s event takes place Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at Veterans’ Gardens on Thames Street in Chatham.

Blair Klonteig, fund developer and community relations co-ordinator for the VON in Chatham-Kent, said just over 100 monarch butterflies will be released in memory of lost loved ones.

The Rotary Club of Chatham sponsored butterflies for the VON’s Kids’ Circle, a bereavement group for children who have lost a friend or family member recently. Klonteig said about 80 children are in the local program currently.

“Thank you for supporting Kids’ Circle and the release of their butterflies,” she said of Rotary. “I think it brings hope and strength that they (the children) are not alone. The community cares.”

The butterfly release isn’t just for the children, however, as other people will release butterflies for their lost loved ones as well.

“It’s just a nice community event to remember a loved one,” Klonteig said, adding individuals and even retirement homes have purchased butterflies for Sunday.

For Klonteig, this will be her first release, as she joined the VON in April. But it will hit close to home.

“I lost my mother-in-law 10 years ago. I think the outpouring of support from the community is just amazing. You never forget your loved ones,” she said. “In this world, it seems cancer and diseases are taking over. It’s nice to see so many people remembering. It’s nice to see people coming together to grieve, but also to celebrate life.”

Klonteig encourages the public to come out and enjoy the event, supporting friends and family and even complete strangers.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Bountiful harvest Indecent acts »