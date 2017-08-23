Bountiful harvest

When your father-in-law has a green thumb and he’s willing to share his seeds, how can you say no?

That’s what happened for Paige Craievich, who saw huge success in her garden this year at her home on Pine Line.

It was the first year she got serious with vegetable gardening, and saw the results immediately.

Paige used the seeds from father-in-law Jake Craievich, whose Maryknoll Road garden in Chatham produced a 2.5-pound tomato last year, and was highlighted in The Chatham Voice.

Paige had hoped to top Jake, but she came up short, as the biggest tomato on her plants weighed in at 2.2 pounds.

“Jake seeded it,” she said of the tomato plant. “The seeds always trace back to the original plant.”

But Paige thinks she will soon be able to own family bragging rights, as her garden is in the rich soil of Dover Township, and she waters the vegetable garden with water from a nearby creek.

The combination paid off for the entire garden, as she also had a 5.2-pound zucchini.

“I watched it grow,” she said of the entire garden. “Oh my God, it’s a jungle now.”

As for the family rivalry, it is about as friendly as they come. Paige said Jake regularly pops out to check on her garden and offer pointers.

