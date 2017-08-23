A Chatham man is facing charges after allegedly fondling himself while watching a women’s softball practice last night in town.

Police say that at about 6:30 p.m., a man went to Sterling Park in Chatham where a women’s softball practice was underway. The man sat in the bleachers and began to inappropriately touch himself.

Police were called and the man left the area.

Officers tracked down the suspect on Park Street. When asked his name, he provided a false one, police say.

A 34-year-old Chatham man is charged with indecent acts and obstructing police.

