Violent theft leads to charges

A Chatham man will answer to a number of charges after a theft and an assault Monday night.

Police say about 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, while walking, a man saw a woman that he was once in a relationship with. The man approached her and grabbed her hair and a backpack she was carrying.

He rummaged through the backpack and clocked the woman as she tried to retrieve it, police say, knocking her to the ground with a smack to the face.

He threatened her and she fled, police say.

Officers investigated and a warrant was issued.

On Tuesday at about 10 a.m., police found him.

A 43-year-old Chatham man is charged with theft, possession of stolen property, assault causing bodily harm, and uttering threats.

