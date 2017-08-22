Rental housing review underway in C-K

Chatham-Kent officials are seeking public input on how the municipality views the future of different forms of rental residential housing in the community.

The legislative services team has prepared an online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LodgingHouseRoomRental and will hold community meetings as it examines rental housing, room rentals, and boarding and lodging houses.

In conducting the review, legislative services is considering possible amendments to the provisions of the zoning bylaw, which may impact these types of rental accommodations.

“An important part of this review is to consult widely with the public,” said Chatham-Kent Chief Legal Officer John Norton in a media release. “To name just a few, I hope we will hear from many landlords, tenants, students, migrant workers and neighbours of rental properties. Opportunity for public comment will be through an online survey and two public meetings taking place in September.”

The survey is online now and paper copies are available at all municipal service centres for those who don’t have Internet access. The survey will be active until Sept. 15.

The public meetings will be held Sept. 6 in council chambers at the Civic Centre and Sept. 7 at the RDC Pioneer Lecture Theatre, Ridgetown College.

Both sessions begin at 6 p.m. and are scheduled for two hours.

