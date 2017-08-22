Library hosting Cat Café

In partnership with the Pet and Wildlife Rescue, the Caturday Cat Café will be held at the Chatham-Kent Public Library Chatham Branch on Sept. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to stop by the Chatham Branch meeting room to meet volunteers from Pet and Wildlife Rescue and their furry friends. Join them for a cup of tea or coffee and play and snuggle with kittens while you learn about the work that the Pet and Wildlife Rescue does in the community and how you can help.

Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For the wellbeing of the animals, staff will have to limit the number of participants allowed in the Café at one time. Patrons may have to wait to enter the Café if the meeting room reaches capacity.

