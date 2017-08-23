A sea of yellow and green
It’s been a great summer for growing in Chatham-Kent. Sunflowers, such as the ones shown here in full bloom on Maryknoll Road in Chatham, brighten up many a backyard. There’s a field of them on Allison Line near Blenheim as well.
I am happy people are enjoying the sunflowers this year but, for the record, they have been grown in Chatham-Kent, especially in South Kent, for years, mostly for the bird feed market.
We are just pointing them out for folks.