Aug 23 • Feature Story, Local News2 Comments on A sea of yellow and green

It’s been a great summer for growing in Chatham-Kent. Sunflowers, such as the ones shown here in full bloom on Maryknoll Road in Chatham, brighten up many a backyard. There’s a field of them on Allison Line near Blenheim as well.

Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

2 Responses to A sea of yellow and green

  1. Art Stirling says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    I am happy people are enjoying the sunflowers this year but, for the record, they have been grown in Chatham-Kent, especially in South Kent, for years, mostly for the bird feed market.

