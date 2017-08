The Chatham-Kent Children’s Safety Village benefitted recently from Pioneer’s annual charity golf tournament.

The tourney proceeds totalled in excess of $1,300.

The funds went towards Farm Safety Day for local children to learn farm safety Aug. 23, as well as during the January and February Farm Safety Programs for Grade 6 students.

