Crash sends one to hospital

A 21-year-old Comber man remains in critical condition in a London hospital following a motor-vehicle collision Friday night in Tilbury.

Police say the crash occurred about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Lyon Avenue and Pearl Street.

The man, riding a homemade motorbike, ran into the passenger side of a vehicle that was at the intersection, police say. He was airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 52-year-old Wallaceburg man, wasn’t hurt in the crash.

Police as for the public’s help in finding out what happened. Any witnesses are asked to contact Const. Doug Cowell at dougc@chatham-kent.ca, or 519-436-6600, ext. 83666; or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

