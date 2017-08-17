25 tickets in 2 hours

Aug 17

Chatham-Kent police officers got writer’s cramp Wednesday afternoon during a speed enforcement effort on Charing Cross road.

Police say in just two hours, officers doled out 25 tickets for speeding.

  1. Beverley says:
    August 17, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I’m glad the police are “on” catching speeders, but …. I see more really bad driving than speeding issues.
    – running red lights!
    – cutting people off
    – wreckless
    Try hanging out near intersections – scary!
    Wish people would stop driving like they’re the only ones on the road :(

