25 tickets in 2 hours
Chatham-Kent police officers got writer’s cramp Wednesday afternoon during a speed enforcement effort on Charing Cross road.
Police say in just two hours, officers doled out 25 tickets for speeding.
I’m glad the police are “on” catching speeders, but …. I see more really bad driving than speeding issues.
– running red lights!
– cutting people off
– wreckless
Try hanging out near intersections – scary!
Wish people would stop driving like they’re the only ones on the road