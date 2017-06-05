Parkfield closure makes little sense

Sir: The provincial government wants more people working in Ontario, but they have thrown hundreds of people out of work and closed many employment doors to people who have intellectual disabilities. Why?

Because a few parents felt that working at a sheltered workshop was comparable to slave labour, in that the sheltered workers received a stipend, not minimum wage. This decision places no value on a worker’s sense of accomplishment, pride in contributing and positive participation in the community.

Ask any Parkfield Restaurant worker if they enjoyed their job, if they were learning new skills and being productive and positively engaged in the community, and the answer would be “Yes!” This sad decision to disallow sheltered workshops has affected every sheltered workshop in Ontario, not just the Parkfield.

It has disrupted the lives of hundreds, and left many wondering what they did wrong, because they cannot go to work anymore.

A job with a competitive wage was always the goal for sheltered employees, and was attained by some. However, it will not magically happen for every sheltered employee because the government thinks that it should. Its short-sighted closure decision will relegate many former workers to segregated day programs, and limit their opportunity to be in the community, learn employment skills and contribute.

How about volunteering, you ask?

My understanding is that it is not allowed – if they do anything through an agency like Community Living that looks like “work,” they are supposed to get paid minimum wage. This has affected high school co-op placements for students who have an intellectual disability also. How brilliant is that?

Are these workers being discriminated against if they are barred from volunteering through an agency?

At the minimum, it is a slam in the face of volunteerism in general.

(Congratulations by the way to all of the volunteers recently recognized by the Ontario government for their years of service. Our community and country would not be the same caring place without our volunteers.)

What seems so silly in all of this is that people on ODSP are only allowed to keep a limited amount of money over their pension each month anyway.

Large institutions are a thing of the past. The focus for many years now has been on “community living.” Living in a community often includes meaningful employment for those who are willing and able.

We have many Developmental Service Workers available and established agencies in place. There must be a sensible way to have these willing dedicated workers in the community doing their part to contribute and participate.

Jane Wright

Chatham

