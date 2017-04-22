Booze and drugs in C-K

A busy Friday for Chatham-Kent police saw a dozen people arrested around the municipality, with alcohol or drugs as an underlying factor for many.

In one instance, a man was wandering around a Grand Avenue East hotel in Chatham last night. Police found him drunk and uncooperative. They took him to the drunk tank until he sobered up.

Another man was well into his cups at a downtown watering hole, to the point police had to be called. Another charge of being intoxicated in a public place, and another night in the drunk tank.

Police say they also arrested a couple of males for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one lied to officers about his identity. It turns out, he’s wanted in another jurisdiction under his real name.

As for the other guy, police say he was violating a condition of his probation.

