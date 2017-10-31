Municipality to take action on flooding

Communities along the Lake Erie shoreline are particularly vulnerable to flooding during high winds. Recently, significant flooding occurred along Erie Shore Drive east of Erie Beach.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent makes planning, response, and mitigation of flood events a high priority and takes every flood event very seriously, according to municipal officials. Its goal is to protect its citizens, critical infrastructure, the environment and the economy from the adverse affects of flooding.

On Oct. 24, a task force consisting of public works personnel, emergency first responders and representatives from Union Gas and Ontario Hydro were deployed to the Erie Beach community to address safety issues, to mitigate the flood conditions and to determine if anyone had mobility issues. All vulnerable occupancies were visited and key information was gathered.

Chatham-Kent’s Infrastructure and Engineering Services personnel are preparing plans to mitigate the resulting damage and disruption to the residents.

What actions should you take during a flood? Stay safe and contact 9-1-1 if you need help.

Consider leaving if living areas become flooded, shut off all utilities, avoid flood water, address your pets’ needs, contact your insurance agent, stay informed and lock your residence when leaving.

How can you prepare?

Develop transportation/access options.

Designate a family meeting place.

Have an evacuation plan for family members with mobility needs.

Plan for a secondary place to stay.

Designate someone to pick-up school children.

Consider how you will communicate and gather information.

Have a prepared 72-hour kit and “go-bag.”

Address your pets’ needs.

Pre-plan how to shut-off utilities.

Consider moving valuables to safe locations.

Create a paper copy of key phone numbers.

