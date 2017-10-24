Crawford re-appointed C-K fire chief

A familiar face is back at the helm of Chatham-Kent Fire and Paramedic Services.

Former chief Bob Crawford, general manger of community development for the municipality, is stepping in as an interim replacement for former chief Ken Stuebing.

Crawford will hold the position until the municipality can hire a replacement for Stuebing, who is now the fire chief in Halifax.

It’s a position Crawford had for more than a decade prior to his promotion to the executive management team at the municipality.

Chatham-Kent CAO Don Shropshire said the recruiting process for the fire chief’s position is underway, but there is no firm deadline for replacement.

“We wish former Chief Stuebing well and we’re gratified to have someone of Bob Crawford’s ability to fill the chief’s position in the interim,” he said in a release.

