Input sought on school’s name

The Ad Hoc Naming Committee for the Consolidated John N. Given and Tecumseh Public School will be accepting input from all stakeholder groups on keeping the name “Tecumseh Public School.”

The Ad Hoc Naming Committee feels the Tecumseh Public School name supports the criteria outlined in the Lambton Kent District School Board’s Regulation on Naming and Renaming of Board Facilities, according to a school board release.

The Ad Hoc Naming Committee’s rationale is as follows:

Tecumseh is the name of the previous high school, as well as one of the two elementary schools on the consolidated site;

Tecumseh is recognized for making a significant contribution to society in the district, province and country and a monument is dedicated to him in Chatham-Kent; and

The name Tecumseh is also used to identify a local park and a historical parkway along the Thames River.

Individuals wishing to provide input on the name can submit an electronic response through the Lambton Kent District School Board website (www.lkdsb.net) under the Accommodation Review section. Individuals can complete the form electronically, or print it off and drop it in the drop box.

A drop box will be located at both schools, as well as the Chatham Regional Education Centre and Sarnia Education Centre until Oct. 27. Hard copies of the forms will be available where the drop boxes are located.

Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 27. Members of the Committee will review the submissions at the Nov. 2 meeting. It is expected that a report will be presented to trustees at the Nov. 28 board meeting.

The Ad Hoc Naming Committee also discussed the possibility of forming a school committee in the future to consider renaming of a portion of the school to honour the John N. Given name.

