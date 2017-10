Another commercial vehicle went off the road on Highway 401 last night.

Chatham-Kent OPP say a tractor trailer veered off the westbound 401 about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday evening near Merlin Road.

It came to a stop in the north side ditch. No one was injured.

The driver, 25-year-old Prince Edward Island man, is charged with careless driving.

The westbound lanes were closed for about 90 minutes to allow for crews to pull the truck out of the ditch.

