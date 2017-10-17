Chatham-Kent to celebrate Diverse City

The Chatham-Kent Diverse City Party will showcase the municipality’s diverse cultures through performance and cuisine.

The event takes place Oct. 21 at St. Mary’s Hall in Blenheim from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. The food sampling is optional and will cost $5.

Transportation from Chatham is available at no cost. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register on Facebook or Eventbrite.

There will be performances from the Portuguese Club’s Folklore Group; the Chatham-Kent Hispanic Community; Chatham-Kent Friday Arabic School;, Team Thai: Local Thai Migrant Workers; and Erin’s Dance Club.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample a wide array of cultural foods from vendors such as Kabab Hutt, Rice and Noodle, Spice and Curry, Sakura Sushi, Comfort and Soul, The Dutch Market, and Venus de Milo.

This event allows Chatham-Kent to showcase the acceptance and the concrete balance of diversity.

“After the success of last year’s inaugural event, we are thrilled to be able to host the event for a second year. Fostering social inclusion and celebrating cultural diversity in any city or town is important, and we are happy we are able to do this in Chatham-Kent,” committee chair and acting co-ordinator of Chatham-Kent Nonprofit Network Erica Kitchen said in a release.

“Chatham-Kent is culturally rich and as we work towards the goals in CK Plan 2035 and to attract and retain residents, events such as this are vital in helping us celebrate the essence of our community – our people” said Audrey Ansell, manager of community attraction and promotion with the municipality, in a release.

This event is supported by several local area agencies, including the Chatham-Kent Local Immigration Partnership, the Chatham-Kent Nonprofit Network and the United Way of Chatham-Kent. Many thanks to these partners, and to both the Municipality of Chatham-Kent’s Community Partnership Fund and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada for their financial assistance.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Blumer event cancelled New doc for CKCHC »