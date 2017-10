Bob Blumer, noted television chef, was to return to Chatham this month to serve up savoury flavours. But weak ticket sales forced the cancellation of the event.

A Night Out with Bob Blumer, a fundraising event put on by the Mocha Cruisers Shriners Club, was to take place Oct. 21 at Club Lentina’s.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Youthful enthusiasm Chatham-Kent to celebrate Diverse City »