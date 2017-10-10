Big boost for ’Burg animal control

The Wallaceburg Animal Control Shelter has recently undergone significant upgrading thanks to the generosity of a long time animal lover and member of a prominent Wallaceburg family.

The late Jean Shirley Carscallen bequeathed more than $81,000 to the Wallaceburg animal shelter which has been used for numerous improvements.

The Arnold Street facility has received interior renovations for two new quarantine kennels, a dog wash, fencing of a new outdoor area and mechanical work which included a much needed HVAC system and air conditioning.

Animal Control Services also received enough donations from the public to cement a large outdoor area where the new fencing was added.

