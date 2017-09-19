Youth faces assault charges

A 16-year-old Chatham girl faces assault charges after an altercation yesterday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police were called to a disturbance at the 7-Eleven store located on Grand Avenue W. and St. Clair Street where an officer learned that a young female had assaulted another young female. Injuries consisted of a nose bleed and a sore head.

A 16-year-old Chatham female was arrested and charged with one count of assault. She was then transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters and later released with a court date of October 2.

