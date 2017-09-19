Sweet library treats

The Chatham-Kent Public Library invites people to visit this October for the chance to win a sweet treat.

Visit any CKPL library branch from Oct. 1 to 31 and earn a ballot to enter a draw each time you pick up a book on hold or use one of CKPL’s Express Checkout machines.

Each branch will be offering a gift bag of sweet goodies to one lucky patron, and the grand prize winner will be drawn on Nov. 10. The big prize is a candy bouquet and CKPL mug.

Not sure how to place holds or use Express Checkouts? No problem! Library staff can assist you. Express Checkouts are available at six of 11 branches including Chatham, Blenheim, Dresden, Ridgetown, Tilbury and Wallaceburg.

This program is open to all CKPL members. Your library card is the ticket.

For more information, visit www.ckpl.ca or call 519-354-2940. You can also stop by your local branch to learn more about this program

