Habitat for Humanity Chatham-Kent is going to take on the environment as part of the 12 days of Positivity.

Habitat’s ReStore is the host location for the Sept. 14 event. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bring in everything from E-waste to gently used furniture and appliances.

The first 150 people to make a donation will receive a white spruce seedling thanks to the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, coupons, a reusable bag and more.

