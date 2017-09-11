Asylum seekers advantageous
Sir: I knew it was coming as soon as it started. Stroll over the border and pick up a check.
Thanks to his embracing invitation to anyone and everyone, Justin Trudeau’s big mouth and self-serving leadership continues to cost.
About 4,000 so-called asylum seekers are now on welfare in addition to everything else. They’ve also been told to leave the shelters and move into Canada. I’m not sure where the vigilant screening fits in.
Trudeau’s ridiculous dramatic speeches and his company of yes men can’t cover his hidden agenda. He knows that grateful immigrants are the only way to his re-election.
Brock Turner
Chatham
