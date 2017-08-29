Homeowners thrilled with Habitat build

For Lee Chrysler and Nichole Spall, a summer of hard volunteering paid off when they took the keys to their new home in Blenheim – this year’s Habitat for Humanity Chatham-Kent project.

Nancy McDowell, executive director for Habitat for Humanity in Chatham-Kent, said the build on Sherman Street in Blenheim was part of the Carter Work Project, a celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday with 150 Habitat builds across the country, organized by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn.

Habitat held a ceremony Friday at the house, turning over the keys to the family and thanking the supporters who helped make it happen.

The new homeowners don’t just take over a home, free of charge. They are purchasers, with a bit of a twist. McDowell said all families who receive Habitat builds have to put in 500 hours of volunteer work and pay market value for the home.

Spall said they have an interest free mortgage, with payments geared to their income.

The home will be a place for their children, Lucas and Kylie, to grow up in.

Andrew Pereira, a member of the Habitat board, said the family went above and beyond this time around, as they and other family members put in more than 700 hours volunteering at the build site and at the Habitat ReStore on Riverview Drive in Chatham.

“You guys deserve every square foot of your home,” he told the family.

Chrysler looks forward to when the family moves into the home in the near future.

“It’s mind boggling that we have such a tremendous house. I can’t thank the volunteers enough,” he said. “The neighbourhood is wonderful and the house is beautiful.”

Spall, who Habitat manager of volunteers Anne Taylor said was on hand to help seemingly every day, couldn’t contain her joy.

“The journey was amazing. It was a lot of hard work and a lot of fun. I learned a lot,” she said. “Our future is going to be amazing.”

The Sherman Street project is the fourth Habitat build in Chatham-Kent. Businesses donate products and volunteers build the houses for families who could use a hand up.

McDowell said the volunteers and sponsors make the house a reality.

“We could not do this without your help,” she told a gathering of sponsors and volunteers.

Richard Drouillard, chair of the local Habitat board, said the staff and volunteers are incredible to work with.

“Describing them as generous, to them, would be a disservice,” he said, adding they are so much more.

Taylor said the group of volunteers who worked on the home this year came to help during vacation time, after work, on weekends and even on their birthdays.

Mayor Randy Hope said he was impressed with the new home and the can-do spirit that is so alive and well in the municipality.

“Through volunteering one’s time and corporate donations, everybody finds the value in giving,” he said of the people of Chatham-Kent.

Alanna Aarssen, president of Sacwal Flooring, said Sacwal has been part of the Habitat build projects from the beginning.

“Supporting Habitat for Humanity is an easy decision,” she said, and encouraged the family to embrace their new house. “Enjoy, relax, love, laugh and grow in this home.”

