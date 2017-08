A Chatham man will answer to assault charges following an altercation last night at an apartment complex.

Police say officers were called about 9 p.m. last night to a complex in Chatham, where witnesses told them a man had hit another man and damaged the residence.

A 26-year-old Chatham man is charged with assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of mischief.

