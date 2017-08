A Comber man is facing fraud charges in connection with work not being done on three trailers.

Police say on three separate occasions at Camper’s Cove Campground, a man approached female trailer owners and offered to add a hardtop awning to their trailers prior to the 2017 camping season.

The work was never done, but money was collected.

A 59-year-old Comber man now faces three counts of fraud.

