If Chatham-Kent council actually goes ahead with action to put the “feet of the MOE to the fire” as promised by East Kent Coun. Leon Leclair regarding water well issues in north Chatham-Kent, a collective “it’s about time” cry will be heard far and wide.

Water Wells First, a group of frustrated farmers and well owners, have been on this topic for more than a year, begging council and the Ministry of the Environment to listen to their concerns about contaminated wells in Dover, and the potential for more with the North Kent Wind project currently under construction in North Kent.

Well, perhaps someone should have listened. With five wells now contaminated due to turbidity, and the baseline testing done to prove it, how can anyone deny the pile driving construction currently underway is the culprit?

WWF even has the East St. Clair wind farm project director of operations on tape as saying pile driving was the cause of turbidity problems in more than eight wells in that project area that we know of. Some people have been afraid to come forward because of fear of their property losing value due to water problems.

And even if the people in East St. Clair were given filtration systems, WWF has proof that the sediment clogging at least one well contains black particles (shale) that in this area are known to carry heavy metals. In one well sample, 52 per cent of the particles were under one micron and filtration experts have said it very difficult to make filters that will remove particles under one micron.

So why won’t the MOECC take samples of the sediment in North Kent and tell these people whether even the filtered water they are drinking, bathing in, and giving their small children is safe or not?

And where are the public health officials in all this? Is contaminated drinking water, even in a private well, not a public health issue, particularly if we are talking about a whole underground water source?

The municipality needs to step up and demand answers from the MOECC and if they won’t answer, then councillors should stand in the blockade lines with the people in this community until they get them.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

