A London man is dead after a dockside mishap Monday in Erieau.

Chatham-Kent police say the 57-year-old man fell out of a docked boat at Erieau Marina about 10 p.m. Monday night. He banged his head off the side of the boat and fell into the water, and did not resurface.

Chatham-Kent Fire Service divers located the body.

The investigation is now in the hands of the coroner.

