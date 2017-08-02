Car fire on Hwy. 401
A Windsor man faces careless driving charges following a crash and resulting vehicle fire on Highway 401 early this morning.
Chatham-Kent OPP report the crash occurred about 1 a.m. near Harwich Road.
There were no injuries, and C-K fire personnel were able to put out the blaze.
The vehicle, a 2015 Chevy Sonic was towed off the roadway.
A 51-year-old Windsor man is charged with careless driving.
