Two local kids take part in prestigious program

Two local high school students are off to enjoy a challenging month as part of an award-winning enrichment program.

Geetha Samy and Megan Gooch headed to Lakehead University in Thunder Bay and the University of Waterloo respectively July 2.

They are two of 801 Canadian students partaking in SHAD, a program that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership among Canada’s best and brightest youth who compete for coveted positions in the program

Four local students, three from Chatham and one from Pain Court, applied this year, according to SHAD spokesperson Katie Kocher.

A total of 13 university campuses across the country are hosting SHAD this year, with the focus on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

After the program, participants become connected to the SHAD network featuring some of the brightest young minds in the country including 16,000 alumni and 32 Rhodes Scholars who have participated in the program.

Samy, reached last week before she had to fly out to Thunder Bay, couldn’t wait.

She just completed Grade 11 at Chatham-Kent Secondary School, and said she first heard about SHAD through her family. In fact, an older brother applied when he was Samy’s age, but didn’t get accepted.

She worried that would be her fate as well.

“I heard back in February and I was really surprised,” the daughter of two doctors said. “I felt like I didn’t show enough extracurriculars on paper.”

Gooch said she learned about SHAD through the school announcements in the fall and it piqued her interest.

“It involved the STEAM subjects and that’s what I’m interested in,” she said. “I personally love math and engineering. I’m not an artsy person, but arts help with your creativity.”

So too is an early exposure to university.

“Being immersed in the culture and environment of university sounded pretty cool, so I decided to apply,” she said.

Gooch admitted the application process was a challenge in its own right, as she had a great deal to say, but only so much space.

And then she had to wait to hear if she would make the cut.

“I was so happy when I heard I got accepted,” she said.

Samy said SHAD looked challenging, and that’s something she embraces.

“I always look for a challenge. I heard the camp was about challenging bright high school students,” she said. “I personally want to be a doctor, but I’ve been surrounded by medicine my whole life. By going to SHAD, I’ll be open to a whole new experience and learn about so many other careers. I want to broaden my mindset.”

Samy said she expects she’ll miss her friends and family, including a new dog they got just before she left.

“But I’m really excited. We’re going to do a lot of fun stuff too. We’re going camping for a weekend,” she said. “I’m not sure what to expect, but I’m sure it will be great.”

Gooch, who just completed Grade 10 at Ursuline College Chatham, plans on embracing the opportunity SHAD will provide.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and building a network, making new connections with people with the same mindset as I have – academics as a priority,” she said.

She said she’s seen some of the itinerary for the time away, and expects there will be a lot of lectures and workshops from university professors. As well, the Waterloo group will go camping in the Bruce Peninsula.

As much as she’s looking forward to everything, Gooch admitted to having a little trepidation as well.

“I’m a bit nervous. I’ve been away for a week at a time, but never a month. But we can stay in contact with our parents. I’m sure I’ll adjust,” she said.

