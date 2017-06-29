Volunteer, take part and experience RetroFest

Sir: To Will Shepherd who wrote his dislike of RetroFest, recently published in the June 15 edition of The Chatham Voice.

What planet are you from? You missed the boat entirely. Your dislike letter certainly leans toward the fact that you have never volunteered anywhere for anything nor owned a classic antique car. This is my response.

My husband Len and all the members of the Kent Historic Auto Club, in conjunction with the Historic Chatham Downtown BIA staff, have for the past 17 years volunteered to plan, organize, implement and deliver most aspects of RetroFest; from the Friday night cruise – leaving the Bradley Centre and touring the countryside and then into the downtown – to the following Saturday RetroFest Car Show downtown. That goes along with the 14 years prior to that being involved in the Festival of Nations.

It’s labeled “volunteerism.” Being involved and contributing your time and energy to give back to the community we live in.

Multiple pre-event meetings, partnered with downtown BIA members, the Chatham-Kent police and KHAC club members eventually achieve tremendous productivity every year to present a jam-packed, admission-free, family-oriented event downtown and in the adjacent park.

FYI, Will, we had more than 400 antique cars participate at the Friday night cruise this year that travelled downtown to the viewing delight of participating crowds. Car enthusiasts that came for the whole weekend hailed, not only from our own Chatham-Kent area but also from Windsor, Cottam, Michigan, Sarnia, London, Peterborough and 600 miles away from North Carolina.

Their presence all weekend benefitted our local economy in hotel/motel occupancy, downtown businesses and restaurant sales, etc.

Over 600 cars registered on Saturday, with all owners voicing high praise, amazement and appreciation for C-K efforts and presentation of the day.

Will, displaying these beautiful vehicles is what draws crowds of people downtown every year. Owners of our so-called “clinking, clanking, collections of ancient metallic trash” called old cars take extreme pride in ownership, in authentic restoration and in supporting the preservation of the antique car hobby.

In case you aren’t aware, the caliber of these “relics of by-gone days” are not manufactured anymore.

I offer several solutions to remedy your disgruntledness and dislikes:

First, do not demean the efforts and dedication of all those volunteers who help make this even happen every year.

Second, respect the hobby choice of participating vehicle owners.

Third, visit the library and educate yourself about the history of these ancient metallic trash vehicles. We’re never too old to learn new things.

Fourth, bottle your vinegar, sarcasm and negativity and see who would buy it.

Fifth, stay at home that day next year and do your shopping and banking another day.

Sixth, take a “happy pill” – no take two as you seem to need more then one, and volunteer your services, if they’ll even accept it, to the BIA next year for RetroFest 2018. Who knows, it may even change your whole attitude.

Will, stop, admire and appreciate the roses. Life passes us by very quickly. Your RetroFest inconvenience for one day a year are generally tolerable – the spin-off rewards are advantageous.

There is an old saying – If you build it they will come. Our Chatham-Kent yearly RetrofFest reputation precedes us, and as long as we can, we will continue, as a team, to improve and build. Weather permitting THEY will continue to come.

To all the volunteers everywhere and to event supporters, we thank you! Job well done, past, present and hopefully in the future.

MaryAn Langlois

Chatham

Comments

comments

About the Author: Third Party We at The Chatham Voice will regularly post cool, funny and informative third-party videos we find when web surfing, or content that our readers suggest to us. If you see something you think we should post, send it to bruce@chathamvoice.com. We also use the "Third Party" tag for all our letter writers.

« RetroFest a boon for downtown businesses Vintage vehicles part of our heritage »