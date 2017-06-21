Shaggy snack time

Donkeys enjoy their time in a field on Charring Cross Road, south of Chatham recently. The small herd is a unique sight in Chatham-Kent.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran

Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.