New app could save lives in C-K

Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services/Chatham-Kent EMS is unveiling a new web registry and app that will allow residents to locate life-saving AED (automated external defibrillator) units anywhere in the community.

The PulsePoint web registry and PulsePoint AED app will be the focus of a demonstration and the dedication of the first new municipal building AED site on Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. at the Park Avenue Business Centre located at 25 Creek Road, Chatham.

“PulsePoint AED is a simple yet effective way to build and actively maintain an accurate AED registry. Citizens can help even before a life is in danger by easily identifying public access AEDs throughout your community,” said Scott Ramey, Assistant Chief Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services/Chatham-Kent EMS. “Their direct participation can help create greater location awareness and mindfulness of the important role AEDs play in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival. Once AEDs are identified their locations can be viewed by anyone using the PulsePoint AED app.”

The registry can be accessed through CKFES.CA/AED and you can download the app on your iOS or Android device through the app stores.

Ramey said the move is part of an effort to strengthen the Chatham-Kent community “chain of survival” by a renewed focus on community first response.

Medical evidence has shown that the care rendered by paramedics in sudden cardiac arrest has better outcomes when augmented by citizens and bystanders who perform CPR and apply an AED in the time awaiting paramedic arrival.

In sudden cardiac arrest when someone’s heart stops beating normally, every minute that passes without CPR or Defibrillation decreases the chance that they may survive. The decrease in survival is about 10% per minute.

“Our partners at the Wallaceburg Ambulance Communications Centre provide pre-arrival instructions to 911 callers on what to do in event of a cardiac arrest,” he said. “This is another element in the chain of survival that helps to save lives. Dispatchers can direct callers to the nearest AED in the community when a current and accurate registry exists.

In addition to enhancing the number of AED’s in Chatham-Kent Municipal Buildings, CKFES is launching new resources to assist community groups and businesses implement AED programs in their facilities. This includes information on how to implement an AED program and an introduction to local training agencies.

