A cappella performance coming to St. Andrew’s

Cadence, an award winning a cappella group from Toronto, will perform at St. Andrew’s United Church May 13 at 7 p.m.

This is the fifth concert of the Saturdays at 7 at St. Andrew’s 2016-17 series.

Cadence has been wowing audiences across the country and around the world for nearly 20 years. Whether performing at sold-out jazz clubs and concert halls, at music festivals, for educational outreach, or for corporate functions, the members of Cadence bring an infectious energy and uncanny verve to every song they sing.

Cadence’s live shows are always a hit as the four harmonious voices rise up and fill the air. They feature a hypnotic blend of complex harmonies, intricate arrangements, vocal dexterity, and just plain fun.

Program surprises include classic songs by Joni Mitchell or Louis Prima, old bebop standards or cheeky arrangements of 1980s hits.

The arrangements contain all the richness of a full band, but performed using just four voices.

On-stage antics and audience participation are par for the course at any Cadence show, but so too is a mesmerizing display of musical genius.

The group’s four critically acclaimed studio albums have won or been nominated for numerous awards, including three nods from the JUNO Awards and 10 from CARA, the Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards.

Members of the group are David Lane (baritone and bass), Ross Lynde (tenor), Lucas Marchand (tenor), and Kurt Sampson (bass and vocal percussion). Each vocalist brings many years of training and performance experience to create a rich musical event appropriate for all ages.

St. Andrew’s United Church is located at 85 William St. S, Chatham. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free will offering (suggested donation of $10 per adult).

For further information call 519-352-0100 or visit www.standrewschatham.org.

