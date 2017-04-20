Another thunderstorm watch for C-K today

Another day, another thunderstorm watch for C-K.

From Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening.

Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information:

http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.

