No one was injured following a minor explosion at a Wallaceburg plant this morning.

Chatham-Kent fire officials say the explosion took place in the smelting furnace of Accurcast on Arnold Street in Wallaceburg shortly before 11 a.m.

The Ministry of Labour and the fire marshal are investigating.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire from the explosion in the rear of the building.

Fire officials say the factory was quickly evacuated.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Wind drops hydro pole, closes westbound 401