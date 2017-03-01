Mar 1 • Feature Story, Local Sports • No Comments on All eyes on Grayson Ladd
Chatham-Kent Cyclones defenseman Grayson Ladd is turning OHL scouts’ heads this season. (Paul Kidd/Special to The Voice)
It’s not often a prospect from Chatham garners the attention Chatham-Kent Cyclones defenseman Grayson Ladd has this season.
In fact, Ladd might be the most touted prospect to play for the Cyclones during his OHL Draft year, ever.
For the full story on CKSN.ca, click here.
