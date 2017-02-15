Adapted swim program helping kids live the Goodlife

The GoodLife Kids Foundation recently presented the Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation with a $7,500 cheque in support of the centre’s Adapted Swim Program.

This is the second consecutive year that the GoodLife Kids Foundation – which focuses its support on programs that encourage inclusive, sustainable physical activity – has provided funding to the Centre’s Adapted Swim Program.

The Adapted Swim Program is open to all centre clients, age three through 21, who have physical, developmental or communication challenges. The program addresses and builds on a variety of skills and abilities, including recreation and physical activity, pool safety and awareness, basic swimming skills, transition skills, communication and social skills.

Most importantly, the skills learned in the Adapted Swim Program are transferable to other physical activity and recreation programs outside of the Centre, helping the children in our community to live healthy, active lives.

“The centre’s recreation programs, like Adapted Swim, allow the children in our community with special needs to participate in and enjoy quality recreation opportunities, that otherwise may not be viable through community programming,” said Donna Litwin-Makey, Executive Director of the Children’s Treatment Centre.

Twin brothers Luca and Ellio Leggiero, age 4, who were born premature, take part in the Adapted Swim, and their father, Joe, said the program has been good for them.

“The kids are learning quite a bit from it. Even when they get home, they are still talking about it,” Leggiero said of the program. “I can see they are getting better (at swimming skills) every day. They aren’t scared of the water anymore.”

The Children’s Treatment Centre and Foundation are thrilled to have the support of like-minded organizations, like the GoodLife Kids Foundation, with a commitment to all children, of all abilities, to participate in and enjoy quality, sustainable physical activity.

“We’re very appreciative of the GoodLife Kids Foundation’s continued support of our Adapted Recreation programs,” said Mike Genge, Executive Director of the Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation.

Goodlife activity co-ordinator at the Downtown Chatham Centre location, Ashton Atkinson, explained the Spin 4 Kids fundraiser is conducted Canada-wide by participating gyms. This is the fourth year the Chatham location has participated.

“One hundred per cent of the amount raised goes to the Goodlife Kids Foundation,” Atkinson explained. “The next Spin 4 Kids event is coming March 4 at the Downtown Chatham Centre starting at 9 a.m. with spin classes over five hours. Participants gets sponsors or pledges and can do one class or all five hours.”

She said the goal for the Chatham Goodlife is $5,000 and they are hoping the community will help them reach their goal so they can continue to help kids in the area.

“The money goes right back into the community. Our goal is give every Canadian child a chance to live a fit and healthy good life,” Atkinson added.

To register for Spin 4 Kids on March 4, got to www.spin4kids.com.

