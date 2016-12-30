Sir: In regards to Mark Campbell’s letter in The Chatham Voice, Dec. 15, “Try a different tact with crows.”

An excellently written work, really sums up how a lot of people feel sometimes about our situations in Chatham-Kent.

I could not have said or written any better what Mr. Campbell did with his article. Good work!

All the same, I don’t know what to do about the crow population, any more than what to do about the unused railway, and closed bridges and such things that all require money and expertise far beyond what many of us have any idea how to deal with here in our mega municipality! Leave it up to the paid experts and municipal council to deal with these situations.

That is their job.

Frank Doyle

Chatham

