Man jumps in Thames, saves woman’s life
A shift change, a good memory and a cool demeanor combined to help a Chatham man save the life of a suicidal woman attempting to take her life in the Thames River June 15.
Tom Dunlop, the supervisor for Lyndon Security at Union Gas, was alerted at about 3 p.m. that a woman was in distress in the middle of the Thames River behind the Union Gas building on Keil Drive.
“Two employees came running in and told me there was a lady trying to commit suicide in the river,” he said. “I grabbed my radio and came running out as fast as I could. When I got to the riverbank and there were five or six people on the riverbank trying to talk to her to get her to come back to shore. She wasn’t responsive, she was just saying she didn’t want to live anymore.”
As police arrived, Dunlop went to the river’s edge.
Police were trying to talk her into coming to shore. “She was very agitated and they wanted to throw her a life jacket but she wouldn’t accept it,” he said.
Dunlop removed his shoes, radio and wallet and began wading out to the middle-aged woman who was near the centre of the river, more than 100 feet from shore.
“I entered the water waded in up to my chin and told her I wasn’t a police officer,” he said. “I told her ‘I don’t know your story, why don’t you come closer to me and tell me your story. I will listen and I promise you’ll get the help you need.’”
That’s when he remembered a technique used a few years ago on a woman who was threatening to jump from a bridge in downtown Chatham.
“I remembered two guys who saved a lady jumping off a bridge by offering her a hug,” he said. “That was the first thing that popped into my mind. I told her if it’s a hug you need come back to shore and I’ll give you a hug.
“I had a rapport with her and she slowly started making her way back. She was tired from trying to tread water. She finally came close enough where I was able to grab her so she clung on to me. I gave her a hug and as I hugged her I spun her around toward the banks made my way back to the edge of the bank where police and firefighters grabbed her and took her out.”
He said he doesn’t normally work a day shift but was covering for a co-worker.
“I guess I was meant to be there that day,” he said.
When he returned to shore, police and paramedics congratulated Dunlop.
“The guys on the fire truck waited for me to come up the hill and gave me the thumbs up,” he said. “I’ve been getting a lot of pats on the back from people at Union Gas and my company.”
Dunlop said the entire incident was a blur.
“It probably took me two or three minutes of talking to her,” he said. “I’ve never done anything like this before.”
He said he grew up around water and was confident enough in his swimming abilities that he would have been able to help if the woman went underwater, although the lack of clarity in the Thames would have made things challenging.
“I just went with my gut,” he said. “I hope she gets some help and feels better about life.”
Chatham-Kent Police Deputy Chief Jeff Littlewood applauded Dunlop’s actions.
“We applaud the actions of this heroic young man,” he said. “He showed a tremendous amount of bravery in going into the water.”
For Dunlop, the hugs from his son Dean and wife Kim mean more than anything.
“I did what I believed needed to be done,” he said. “The gratitude and love of my family and people I know is really special.”
Awesome work Mr Dunlop !!
You are fantastic Mr. Dunlop. Are the police and fire fighters afraid of water?
Awesome an good heart !!
Congrats to this man.
Great job Tom. There is a hero in all of us and you did as you said….."went with your gut". Right on!
Great work Tom. What an amazing thing to do
Way to go Tom!
Awesome job….Be proud of what you did today
Thank you so much for helping this woman! Often people don't believe that anyone cares, so you absolutely did the right thing!
Very Thoughtful.!
Way to go Tom you're a hero in my books Dean and Kim must be so proud, Al Carmanico
they don't get paied enugh to get wet
the world needs more people like you sir
Made me cry! Earth-Angel! Awesome indeed!
Great to see people helping people! Too many people are suffering these days without enough help out there. Thanks for being you – a caring person!
Way to go, a kind heart at the right time!
I can see your Dad telling God yes that is my son , sure he is very proud
Very proud to know you. Hugs to you and that woman.
Yes, especially the police
Great Work!!!
Dunlop for mayor
What a wonderful gift you gave to this women. She will remember your bravery and your hug for the rest of her life. Hopefully during her dark days, she can remember how a complete stranger risked everything just to give her a hug. You deserve a cape! You have made Chatham proud! Thank you.
Awsome
THAT IS THE MOST BRAVEST…….MOST AWESOME….KINDEST……SELFLESS…….ACT OF KINDESS……ANY HUMAN BEING COULD DO FOR ANOTHER…..WOW………..THAT IS SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO COOL….CHEERS TO YOU TOM……..WHEN YOU ARE READY TO BOOK……YOUR NEXT TREATMENT……..CHEERS ON ME……….YOU DESERVE MUCH MUCH MORE FOR WHAT YOU DID…..WOW……….JUST…….FREAKING………WOW…….SKOL… TOM……DUNLOP……SKOL………..TO YOU (THIS IS A VIKING TOAST…)………DEB AND ROSS……
Thats very cool….good on you!!
Great job. I knew there were some good people left around here.
WT2 go Tom. Not many great people out there that follow their heart without judgement. I tip my hat to you for your compassion for human life. Best wishes and prayers to this beautiful lady
Good work. You were the Angel she needed that day.
Awww. Well done! You are an amazing human
True hero and we need more people like you Mr Dunlop in our world kuddos well done
Anthony Stranak I don't think that was an issue since the police and firefighters came after he was already in the water and bringing her to shore.
Awesome! We need more people like you in this world and thankful that you made this woman feel like her life was of value because…. it is – Kudos to you Mr. Dunlop!!!!
Bless you, Mr. Dunlop. I am praying for that woman to get the help she needs!
Beautiful heart and spirit
What a hero,awesome
Mr Dunlop was verry brave to do this . My God bless you and your family .
AWESOME we need more people like this!!!!!!!
Nice, wonderful,great and more
Well done.
A great job.God Bless you for following your heart that hug maybe the only one she will receive that day,but it probably helped change her life..
Good work Mr Dunlop…a hero
Thumbs up for Mr. Dunlop.
Thank God for your good sense and critical thinking. A hug from a caring soul, in her moment of despair. Angels walk among us, and you were one today.
Mr Dunlop, you are a real life super hero. May God bless you and your family and just as important, may God guide this lady to the right path for help. You have restored my faith in mankind once again