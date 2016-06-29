Man jumps in Thames, saves woman’s life

1.5k SHARES Share Tweet

A shift change, a good memory and a cool demeanor combined to help a Chatham man save the life of a suicidal woman attempting to take her life in the Thames River June 15.

Tom Dunlop, the supervisor for Lyndon Security at Union Gas, was alerted at about 3 p.m. that a woman was in distress in the middle of the Thames River behind the Union Gas building on Keil Drive.

“Two employees came running in and told me there was a lady trying to commit suicide in the river,” he said. “I grabbed my radio and came running out as fast as I could. When I got to the riverbank and there were five or six people on the riverbank trying to talk to her to get her to come back to shore. She wasn’t responsive, she was just saying she didn’t want to live anymore.”

As police arrived, Dunlop went to the river’s edge.

Police were trying to talk her into coming to shore. “She was very agitated and they wanted to throw her a life jacket but she wouldn’t accept it,” he said.

Dunlop removed his shoes, radio and wallet and began wading out to the middle-aged woman who was near the centre of the river, more than 100 feet from shore.

“I entered the water waded in up to my chin and told her I wasn’t a police officer,” he said. “I told her ‘I don’t know your story, why don’t you come closer to me and tell me your story. I will listen and I promise you’ll get the help you need.’”

That’s when he remembered a technique used a few years ago on a woman who was threatening to jump from a bridge in downtown Chatham.

“I remembered two guys who saved a lady jumping off a bridge by offering her a hug,” he said. “That was the first thing that popped into my mind. I told her if it’s a hug you need come back to shore and I’ll give you a hug.

“I had a rapport with her and she slowly started making her way back. She was tired from trying to tread water. She finally came close enough where I was able to grab her so she clung on to me. I gave her a hug and as I hugged her I spun her around toward the banks made my way back to the edge of the bank where police and firefighters grabbed her and took her out.”

He said he doesn’t normally work a day shift but was covering for a co-worker.

“I guess I was meant to be there that day,” he said.

When he returned to shore, police and paramedics congratulated Dunlop.

“The guys on the fire truck waited for me to come up the hill and gave me the thumbs up,” he said. “I’ve been getting a lot of pats on the back from people at Union Gas and my company.”

Dunlop said the entire incident was a blur.

“It probably took me two or three minutes of talking to her,” he said. “I’ve never done anything like this before.”

He said he grew up around water and was confident enough in his swimming abilities that he would have been able to help if the woman went underwater, although the lack of clarity in the Thames would have made things challenging.

“I just went with my gut,” he said. “I hope she gets some help and feels better about life.”

Chatham-Kent Police Deputy Chief Jeff Littlewood applauded Dunlop’s actions.

“We applaud the actions of this heroic young man,” he said. “He showed a tremendous amount of bravery in going into the water.”

For Dunlop, the hugs from his son Dean and wife Kim mean more than anything.

“I did what I believed needed to be done,” he said. “The gratitude and love of my family and people I know is really special.”

