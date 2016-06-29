Man jumps in Thames, saves woman’s life

A shift change, a good memory and a cool demeanor combined to help a Chatham man save the life of a suicidal woman attempting to take her life in the Thames River June 15.

Tom Dunlop, the supervisor for Lyndon Security at Union Gas, was alerted at about 3 p.m. that a woman was in distress in the middle of the Thames River behind the Union Gas building on Keil Drive.

“Two employees came running in and told me there was a lady trying to commit suicide in the river,” he said. “I grabbed my radio and came running out as fast as I could. When I got to the riverbank and there were five or six people on the riverbank trying to talk to her to get her to come back to shore. She wasn’t responsive, she was just saying she didn’t want to live anymore.”

As police arrived, Dunlop went to the river’s edge.

Police were trying to talk her into coming to shore. “She was very agitated and they wanted to throw her a life jacket but she wouldn’t accept it,” he said.

Dunlop removed his shoes, radio and wallet and began wading out to the middle-aged woman who was near the centre of the river, more than 100 feet from shore.

“I entered the water waded in up to my chin and told her I wasn’t a police officer,” he said. “I told her ‘I don’t know your story, why don’t you come closer to me and tell me your story. I will listen and I promise you’ll get the help you need.’”

That’s when he remembered a technique used a few years ago on a woman who was threatening to jump from a bridge in downtown Chatham.

“I remembered two guys who saved a lady jumping off a bridge by offering her a hug,” he said. “That was the first thing that popped into my mind. I told her if it’s a hug you need come back to shore and I’ll give you a hug.

“I had a rapport with her and she slowly started making her way back. She was tired from trying to tread water. She finally came close enough where I was able to grab her so she clung on to me. I gave her a hug and as I hugged her I spun her around toward the banks made my way back to the edge of the bank where police and firefighters grabbed her and took her out.”

He said he doesn’t normally work a day shift but was covering for a co-worker.

“I guess I was meant to be there that day,” he said.

When he returned to shore, police and paramedics congratulated Dunlop.

“The guys on the fire truck waited for me to come up the hill and gave me the thumbs up,” he said. “I’ve been getting a lot of pats on the back from people at Union Gas and my company.”

Dunlop said the entire incident was a blur.

“It probably took me two or three minutes of talking to her,” he said. “I’ve never done anything like this before.”

He said he grew up around water and was confident enough in his swimming abilities that he would have been able to help if the woman went underwater, although the lack of clarity in the Thames would have made things challenging.

“I just went with my gut,” he said. “I hope she gets some help and feels better about life.”

Chatham-Kent Police Deputy Chief Jeff Littlewood applauded Dunlop’s actions.

“We applaud the actions of this heroic young man,” he said. “He showed a tremendous amount of bravery in going into the water.”

For Dunlop, the hugs from his son Dean and wife Kim mean more than anything.

“I did what I believed needed to be done,” he said. “The gratitude and love of my family and people I know is really special.”

  1. Jody Maynard says:
    June 29, 2016 at 5:17 pm

    Awesome work Mr Dunlop !!

    Reply
  2. Sandra Huson says:
    June 29, 2016 at 6:04 pm

    You are fantastic Mr. Dunlop. Are the police and fire fighters afraid of water?

    Reply
  3. Julie Leboeuf says:
    June 29, 2016 at 6:14 pm

    Awesome an good heart !!

    Reply
  4. Diane Dozois says:
    June 29, 2016 at 6:50 pm

    Congrats to this man.

    Reply
  5. Rick Bernard says:
    June 29, 2016 at 7:41 pm

    Great job Tom. There is a hero in all of us and you did as you said….."went with your gut". Right on!

    Reply
  6. Cori Brown Jackson says:
    June 29, 2016 at 7:59 pm

    Great work Tom. What an amazing thing to do

    Reply
  7. Aimee June says:
    June 29, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    Way to go Tom!

    Reply
  8. Karla McNeil Cogghe says:
    June 29, 2016 at 8:25 pm

    Awesome job….Be proud of what you did today

    Reply
  9. Sue Heatherington says:
    June 29, 2016 at 8:31 pm

    Thank you so much for helping this woman! Often people don't believe that anyone cares, so you absolutely did the right thing!

    Reply
  10. Ann Mckinlay says:
    June 29, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    Very Thoughtful.!

    Reply
  11. Al Carmanico says:
    June 29, 2016 at 8:48 pm

    Way to go Tom you're a hero in my books Dean and Kim must be so proud, Al Carmanico

    Reply
  12. Anthony Stranak says:
    June 29, 2016 at 9:23 pm

    they don't get paied enugh to get wet

    Reply
  13. Johanne Cowan says:
    June 29, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    the world needs more people like you sir

    Reply
  14. Cheryl Storey says:
    June 29, 2016 at 10:38 pm

    Made me cry! Earth-Angel! Awesome indeed!

    Reply
  15. Michelle Seller says:
    June 29, 2016 at 10:55 pm

    Great to see people helping people! Too many people are suffering these days without enough help out there. Thanks for being you – a caring person!

    Reply
  16. Lisa Lisa says:
    June 29, 2016 at 11:01 pm

    Way to go, a kind heart at the right time!

    Reply
  17. George Kett says:
    June 29, 2016 at 11:28 pm

    I can see your Dad telling God yes that is my son , sure he is very proud

    Reply
  18. Diane Gignac says:
    June 29, 2016 at 11:40 pm

    Very proud to know you. Hugs to you and that woman.

    Reply
  19. Timothy Kozlof Jr says:
    June 30, 2016 at 1:00 am

    Yes, especially the police

    Reply
  20. Timothy Kozlof Jr says:
    June 30, 2016 at 1:01 am

    Great Work!!!

    Reply
  21. Tom Rintjema says:
    June 30, 2016 at 1:03 am

    Dunlop for mayor

    Reply
  22. Tammy Cable says:
    June 30, 2016 at 1:15 am

    What a wonderful gift you gave to this women. She will remember your bravery and your hug for the rest of her life. Hopefully during her dark days, she can remember how a complete stranger risked everything just to give her a hug. You deserve a cape! You have made Chatham proud! Thank you.

    Reply
  23. Reno Lachapelle says:
    June 30, 2016 at 1:18 am

    Awsome

    Reply
  24. Deborah Gates says:
    June 30, 2016 at 1:23 am

    THAT IS THE MOST BRAVEST…….MOST AWESOME….KINDEST……SELFLESS…….ACT OF KINDESS……ANY HUMAN BEING COULD DO FOR ANOTHER…..WOW………..THAT IS SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO COOL….CHEERS TO YOU TOM……..WHEN YOU ARE READY TO BOOK……YOUR NEXT TREATMENT……..CHEERS ON ME……….YOU DESERVE MUCH MUCH MORE FOR WHAT YOU DID…..WOW……….JUST…….FREAKING………WOW…….SKOL… TOM……DUNLOP……SKOL………..TO YOU (THIS IS A VIKING TOAST…)………DEB AND ROSS……
    .

    Reply
  25. Cynthia Bradt-Feliciano says:
    June 30, 2016 at 2:37 am

    Thats very cool….good on you!!

    Reply
  26. Cynthia Bradt-Feliciano says:
    June 30, 2016 at 2:37 am

    Thats very cool….good on you!!

    Reply
  27. Dave Johnston says:
    June 30, 2016 at 3:29 am

    Great job. I knew there were some good people left around here.

    Reply
  28. Brenda Lee Den Boer says:
    June 30, 2016 at 4:17 am

    WT2 go Tom. Not many great people out there that follow their heart without judgement. I tip my hat to you for your compassion for human life. Best wishes and prayers to this beautiful lady

    Reply
  29. Marilyn Sauve says:
    June 30, 2016 at 11:05 am

    Good work. You were the Angel she needed that day.

    Reply
  30. Courtenay-Dawn Bondarchuk says:
    June 30, 2016 at 12:21 pm

    Awww. Well done! You are an amazing human

    Reply
  31. Ruth Ann Huckle Dodge says:
    June 30, 2016 at 1:58 pm

    True hero and we need more people like you Mr Dunlop in our world kuddos well done

    Reply
  32. Patty Newman says:
    June 30, 2016 at 2:05 pm

    Anthony Stranak I don't think that was an issue since the police and firefighters came after he was already in the water and bringing her to shore.

    Reply
  33. Dana Vermeersch says:
    June 30, 2016 at 2:15 pm

    Awesome! We need more people like you in this world :) and thankful that you made this woman feel like her life was of value because…. it is – Kudos to you Mr. Dunlop!!!!

    Reply
  34. Marlene Coote says:
    June 30, 2016 at 3:49 pm

    Bless you, Mr. Dunlop. I am praying for that woman to get the help she needs!

    Reply
  35. Gloria Ross says:
    June 30, 2016 at 6:29 pm

    Beautiful heart and spirit

    Reply
  36. Dalila Gaspar says:
    June 30, 2016 at 6:37 pm

    What a hero,awesome

    Reply
  37. Judith Martin says:
    June 30, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    Mr Dunlop was verry brave to do this . My God bless you and your family .

    Reply
  38. Deb Pake says:
    June 30, 2016 at 7:00 pm

    AWESOME we need more people like this!!!!!!!

    Reply
  39. Larry Heather says:
    June 30, 2016 at 9:59 pm

    Nice, wonderful,great and more

    Reply
  40. Kim Todd says:
    July 1, 2016 at 1:55 am

    Well done.

    Reply
  41. Maggie Prentice says:
    July 1, 2016 at 1:06 pm

    A great job.God Bless you for following your heart that hug maybe the only one she will receive that day,but it probably helped change her life..

    Reply
  42. Joan Erdelyi says:
    July 1, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    Good work Mr Dunlop…a hero

    Reply
  43. Tracy Moulton says:
    July 1, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    Thumbs up for Mr. Dunlop.

    Reply
  44. Carrol In Connecticut says:
    June 29, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Thank God for your good sense and critical thinking. A hug from a caring soul, in her moment of despair. Angels walk among us, and you were one today.

    Reply
  45. MaryBeth Miners says:
    June 29, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Mr Dunlop, you are a real life super hero. May God bless you and your family and just as important, may God guide this lady to the right path for help. You have restored my faith in mankind once again

    Reply

