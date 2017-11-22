Popeyes coming to Chatham

There’s something cooking at the north end of Chatham, as construction is underway near the Galaxy Cinemas and Boston Pizza.

Bruce McAllister, head of planning for the municipality confirmed one site will be home to a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

“The development out in front of the cinema received zoning and site plan approval back in June to amend the front piece to build a fast food and a sit-down-style restaurant,” he said. “They’re moving forward with the fast-food option right now. It is to be a Popeyes.”

McAllister said the franchise owner hopes to be open early in the new year.

As for the other part of that property, he said the developer is still seeking a tenant. He could not confirm rumours that a Shoeless Joe’s franchise, a sports-themed restaurant franchise, would locate there.

“The other part of the build; they are still working on securing a tenant. It will be constructed as needed,” he said.

In front of Home Depot and across from Boston Pizza, McAllister said the property received site plan approval for a drive-thru and sit-down style restaurant.

He had no indication what restaurant would locate there.

“When these things come into us, they come in with a style, but not necessarily the brand,” he said.

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

