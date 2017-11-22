Popeyes coming to Chatham
There’s something cooking at the north end of Chatham, as construction is underway near the Galaxy Cinemas and Boston Pizza.
Bruce McAllister, head of planning for the municipality confirmed one site will be home to a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
“The development out in front of the cinema received zoning and site plan approval back in June to amend the front piece to build a fast food and a sit-down-style restaurant,” he said. “They’re moving forward with the fast-food option right now. It is to be a Popeyes.”
McAllister said the franchise owner hopes to be open early in the new year.
As for the other part of that property, he said the developer is still seeking a tenant. He could not confirm rumours that a Shoeless Joe’s franchise, a sports-themed restaurant franchise, would locate there.
“The other part of the build; they are still working on securing a tenant. It will be constructed as needed,” he said.
In front of Home Depot and across from Boston Pizza, McAllister said the property received site plan approval for a drive-thru and sit-down style restaurant.
He had no indication what restaurant would locate there.
“When these things come into us, they come in with a style, but not necessarily the brand,” he said.
