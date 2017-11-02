T-shirt sales help charity

Every year at the Woodstock Outdoor Farm Show, Country Farm Seeds Ltd. in Blenheim prints up T -shirts for a charitable organization and donates the proceeds from the donations to that group.

According to Blake Patterson of Country Farm Seeds, the company decided to help families with kids in the hospital in London.

“This year we picked the Ronald McDonald House Charities in London,” Patterson said. “This year the theme on the shirts was ‘Families Helping Families.’ Over the 3-day period we accepted donations from the attending crowd for the total of $3000.”

Last week, Grant Watson and Patterson, representing Country Farm Seeds Ltd., presented the cheque to Kelly Montfort, Manager, Development for Ronald McDonald House in London.

“Some of the stories that I heard from people of how Ronald McDonald House helped their families or friends was very touching,” Patterson noted.

Montfort was very grateful for the donation and mentioned how much it would help out with the families who used the facility. In an e-mail to Patterson, she expressed gratitude on behalf of the charity.

“Thank you so much for the contribution to helping families. We truly couldn’t do what we do without the help of our community,” Montfort wrote. “Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario supported more than 2,700 families last year facing serious illness or injury. Their journeys can have them here at the House for mere days, but also can see families spend months with us. Contributions like the one Country Farm Seeds has made truly make an impact in their lives.”

Montfort said families are asked to pay a $10 fee per night to stay at Ronald McDonald House, while the actual cost to host one family for a night is approximately $110. The $3,000 donation will fully cover 30 nights for families who need to stay close; helping provide a warm and comforting environment.

“From their private suite, the dinners each night… to keeping the lights and heat on for so many!

Because of you, families will have the comfort of each other while they support their children.

Thank you so much to all who helped support your initiative.”

