Haunted Halloween with the OPP

Pumpkin-carving Transformers Michael and Connor Ebert, aged seven and eight, enjoyed their time at Haunted Halloween at the Chatham-Kent OPP detachment.

Savannah Vollans, 3, really got into the role of Little Red Riding Hood at Sunday’s Haunted Halloween at the Chatham-Kent OPP detachment. In her basket was a stuffed “wolf,” along with treats for Grandma.

Members of the Optimist Club ham it up by their food truck at Haunted Halloween Sunday.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Wage hike will hurt small businesses Animal-themed concert set to raise the roof and money »