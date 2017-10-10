Shooting for a cure

The community is invited to join volunteers of the Huntington Society of Canada in the annual Trapshoot on Oct. 14 at the Rondeau Rod and Gun Club, 10260 Campbell Line near Blenheim.

Participants will enjoy 100 targets, the Lewis system, cash prizes, door prizes and lunch, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. The cost is $25 for the full day, including lunch, and proceeds will go to supporting the individuals and families impacted by Huntington disease.

Huntington disease (HD) is a debilitating brain disorder that is fatal and incurable. About one in every 7,000 Canadians has HD and approximately one in every 5,500 is at-risk of developing the disease.

Huntington disease is often described as having the symptoms of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS simultaneously. As the disease progresses, a person with Huntington’s become less able to manage movements, recall events, make decisions and control emotions. The disease leads to incapacitation and, eventually, death.

