Good Health Walk set for Sept. 9

The Good Health Walk returns to Blenheim and organizers are hyped by the increase of participants over last year as they raise money for three Chatham-Kent charities.

The third annual Walk takes place Sept. 9 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the B Fit Trail

The organizer, Dr. Jamie Richards, a chiropractor in Blenheim, said he in encouraging people to look after their health, including being fit and active.

There are 2 different ways that you can participate: a 30-minute walk or run, or the Fit Club where participants stop and take part in a fun physical challenge. Complete all the challenges and you can be entered in a prize draw.

The registration fee includes a Good Health Walk™ T-shirt, live music, prizes, light refreshments and fun for the kids.

All proceeds from this year’s event stay local and go directly into the pockets of the Blenheim Youth Centre, the YMCA Strong Kids and the May Court Club of Chatham.

Richards also wanted to come up with other ways to raise money and is asking his patients for support.

“From now until Friday, September 8th, 2017, we are going to donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from all new patient examinations at Extraordinary Life Chiropractic to the Blenheim Youth Centre, the YMCA Strong Kids and the May Court Club of Chatham,” he noted.

