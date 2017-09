A gas leak in Chatham Tuesday night saw a number of residents evacuated as a safety precaution.

Chatham-Kent fire officials said the leak occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the area of College and Queen streets, centred near 40 College St.

Several households were evacuated, but residents were soon able to return.

